FP&L to Sponsor Jamaican Women of Florida’s Empowerment Conference

[FT. LAUDERDALE] – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) will host their 8th Annual Hybrid 2021 Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Fundraiser (WEC) on March 6, 2021, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. The event is sponsored by Florida Power & Light Company (FPL).

In addition there will be a networking event on March 5, 2021, 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Island Space Caribbean Museum in the Westfield Broward Mall. Most importantly they will be adhering to CDC guidelines on social distancing. The 90-minute networking event will allow attendees to connect, learn more about JWOF and our Scholarship program. Limited tickets are available due to current community conditions.

The Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Fundraiser will focus topics such as empowerment, financial freedom, wellbeing, and more.

Keynote Speakers

This year’s keynote speakers include Juliet Roulhac, Regional director of external affairs for FPL, and Lisa Hanna, a four-term Jamaica parliament member.

Attendees will have an opportunity to e-meet scholarship recipients, such as current and past JWOF’s scholarship program recipients. Recipients will share their experiences as JWOF scholarship awardees, explaining the impact this has made on their lives.

Breakout Sessions

There will be five sessions focused on Hope, Elevate and Restore. As a result, experts in health, the stock market (the United States and Jamaican), personal branding, and entrepreneurship will make presentations.

“FPL is committed to breaking down barriers to opportunities,” said Juliet Roulhac, director of external affairs. “We are excited that one of the scholarships being presented is in the name of FPL; EmPOWERher scholarship. Supporting initiatives like this one is one way our company works with the communities we serve especially to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

How To Register

Click here to register to attend the Hybrid WEC. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund their “Powerful Women…Next Generation” annual scholarship program.

Awarded annually is a $5,000 ($1,250 yearly) scholarship. Specifically to a first or second-generation, Jamaican-American female graduate of a high school in Florida, who intends to enroll in a post-secondary institution the following fall semester.

Sponsors

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is GraceKennedy Foods (USA) LLC. Additionally, JWOF recognizes Broward Meat and Fish for their contribution to their scholarship fund. See: how to support the JWOF scholarship fund.