Honoring Trailblazers at the Caribbean Bar Association Gala

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Saturday, October 26, 2024, the Caribbean Bar Association (CBA) held its annual Award and Installation Gala. The theme was “Pearl Reflections: Celebrating 30 Years of Informing, Educating, and Empowering.”

Caribbean Bar Association Gala Honorees

The night was truly spectacular with past presidents of the organization honored for their contribution to the CBA’s mission. Jerry D. Hamilton, Esq. was a founding member of the Association. He also served as the CBA’s first President. He was honored with the Trailblazer Award.

Global Empowerment Mission, which has been instrumental in hurricane relief and recovery throughout the Caribbean, was honored with the Corporate Citizen Award.

Judge Jackie Powell, recognized for her dedication to community service, was honored with the President’s Award.

To support our mission to inform, educate, and empower, the CBA celebrated its scholarship recipient, Kareen George. Law students Roselyn Castilla and Jamesia Jackson also received CBA Stipends. These stipends help cover the costs of the bar exam.

Caribbean Bar Association Gala: Fireside Reflection

The highlight of the night was a Fireside Reflection. It was led by former CBA President Marlon Hill, Esq. Former CBA presidents shared their thoughts on important events from their time in office. They also talked about the CBA’s 30-year journey and its future goals.

2024-2025 Board

CBA’s 2024-2025 Board was also sworn in at the event with Keisha K. Hall, Esq., being installed as President, Samour Suckram, Esq., as Treasurer, Mykoll Finikin-Roumain, Esq., as Secretary, Gabrielle Thomas, Esq., as Correspondence Secretary, Tshai Wright, Esq., Kevin Pierre, Esq., and Ashleigh McKenzie, Esq., each serving as Directors, Loris Gayle, Esq., as Historian, and Lara Dabdoub, Esq., as Immediate Past President.