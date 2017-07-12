Jamaica Grand Independence Ball 2017 celebrates Jamaica’s Independence

WESTON – As we celebrate Jamaica’s 55th Year of Independence, you are cordially invited to attend the ” Jamaica Grand Independence Ball ” on July 29, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Bonaventure, 250 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL 33326, starting at 7:00 p.m. until.

The evening promises to be elegant, exciting, fun-filled and quite entertaining, as the special guest of honor, The Honorable Judge Hemmings, will deliver the Independence Message. Other special guests are elected officials from Broward, Dade, and Palm Beach Counties.

An exciting line up of entertainment is scheduled which includes “Bare Essentials and Gary Enforcement.” A delectable array of Jamaican cuisine will be served at the reception as well as a formal sit down dinner later on in the program.

The proceeds from the Jamaica Grand Independence Ball 2017 will benefit the Needy Kids in Jamaica and the USA. Needy Kids of Jamaica is an organization devoted to the principle of charitable service, and to the strengthening of international goodwill.

Tickets are $90 per person.

For more information and ticket purchase, please contact Mrs. Elgeta Thompson-Martin at (954) 432-6243 or 954-681-1091.