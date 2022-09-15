Music Festivals in Miami Fall 2022

MIAMI – Florida is home to some of the best music festivals in the country. From hip-hop and EDM to alternative and Latin, there is something for everyone.

Islanders can expect to get a good dose of drinking and dancing at any of these major Miami music festivals. So don’t be shy, branch out and find a festival that you think looks like a lot of fun.

With so many festivals happening throughout the year, there is always a party to be had. Here are just a few of the must-attend music festivals in Miami coming up in Fall 2022.

Miami Carnival

October 1-9

Although not listed as just one of the music festivals in Miami, this city’s Carnival is one of the best places to experience a variety of artists specifically from the Caribbean and who create unique sounds from those diverse cultures.

A variety of well-known legends are frequent performers at this annual gathering. There are also plenty of rising stars to experience for the first time. Like all great festivals, this one also offers an amazing array of foods to try, other types of entertainment like the Miami Carnival J’Ouvert as well as the Parade of Bands and Costumes, and diverse experiences on every side.

Learn more about the Miami Carnival here.

III Points Music Festival

October 21-22

Scheduled for October 21st and 22nd at the Mana Wynwood arts campus, the III Points Miami Music Festival focuses on both local and world-recognized artists. It was founded by David Sinopoli who wanted to give Florida residents and visitors an opportunity to experience a variety of music like never before.

There are six stages to enjoy and artists like Rosalia, The Marias, Busta Rhymes, and more. Attending this music festival in Miami is an experience for the location alone. You can see amazing murals, watch graffiti artists create, take a photo in front of a hippie bus, and enjoy the roller-skating rink.

Learn more about III Points Music Festival here.

Vibra Urbana Fest

December 10-11

If reggae music is your thing, you will not want to miss this option on the list of Miami music festivals. It is considered the biggest in the country and is promising to be even greater than ever before for 2022. It is scheduled for December 10th and 11th at the Miami Dade County Fair and Exhibition Center.

Get your tickets early for the amazing event as they usually sell out rather quickly. Artists that will show up this year include J. Balvin, Maluma, Mora, Jhay Cortez, and Young Miko. You will even get to experience some of the reggaeton legends of the past like Chencho Corleone and Don Omar. This is a great way to soak in the unique culture surrounding this popular type of music in the area.

Learn more about Vibra Urbana Fest Miami here.

Even though these are the top three Miami music festivals in the fall of 2022, you can always find something interesting happening in the art scene in the south Florida location. No matter what type of music genres you prefer, you can find superstar artists at the big venues and local singers and musicians at the bars and clubs. The most important thing is to buy tickets early and make sure you show up as soon as possible so you can experience everything these festivals and other events have to offer.