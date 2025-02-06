Machel Montano Announces Album After Earning Masters Degree

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Trinidadian superstar Machel Montano drops the sizzling video for “Her Mudda” with the Virgin Islands icon Pumpa ahead of Trinidad & Tobago’s annual Carnival season. The single is from his upcoming album, One Degree Hotter. It will be released later this month by his record label Monk Music.

With its striking visuals directed by D. Padmore and ColorMeStadic, pulsating rhythms produced by Stadic & Jonny Blaze, and vibrant performances throughout, “Her Mudda” is a testament to the infectious spirit of soca music and the power of dance.

“Her Mudda” along with his recently released anthems – “Fling It Up” ft. Davido, “Pepper Vine” ft. Lady Lava and Drupatee, “PARDY”, “The Truth”, “Bumpa”, and “Fallen Fetters” with Skinny Fabulous – will all be featured on his upcoming album One Degree Hotter.

The album’s title is a clever play on words. It refers to his recent success with hit records. It also nods to his new Master’s degree in Carnival Studies. He earned this degree at the University of Trinidad & Tobago.

“After two years earning my Master’s degree in Carnival Studies, immersing myself in my culture, and studying where we’ve come from, I’m more inspired than ever about where we can go next. I couldn’t wait to get back in the studio and work on my next album, fueled by everything I’ve learned. ‘One Degree Hotter’ is a double entendre—it marks my Master’s degree, but also my mission to turn up the heat on my music and take it to the corners of the globe,” Machel Montano expresses. “Songs like ‘Fling It Up’ ft. Davido and ‘Pepper Vine’ with Lady Lava and Drupatee reflect that vision—pushing Soca forward by connecting it with the global sounds of Africa and India. To me, this album represents a step forward in the evolution of my sound and mission,” he adds.

One Degree Hotter follows Machel’s 2021 star-studded album The Wedding Album, which featured Afro B, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Teddy Riley, Vybz Kartel and many more.

This announcement comes after his performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk. This is a big moment for the genre. Machel made history as the first soca artist to perform there. Since its launch, the video has attracted more than 1 million views.

NPR sheds light on this significant moment and the genre, stating “Montano’s performance is the first to bring soca, the high energy dance music of the Caribbean, to the Tiny Desk. The genre was born in Trinidad and Tobago in the early 1970s when calypso artist Lord Shorty (who later chose the name Ras Shorty I) added traditional Indian percussion instruments and rhythms to calypso music — itself a fusion that incorporates elements of African, Venezuelan, French and American music.”

Calypso Monarch Title

In preparation for the 2025 Trinidad & Tobago Carnival, Machel Montano will defend his Calypso Monarch crown. Fans have called the musical maestro’s single “PARDY” one of the best for the Road March race. If he wins, Montano will tie with the legendary Lord Kitchener for the most titles at 11.