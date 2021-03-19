International Soca Superstar Machel Montano Release ‘The Wedding Album’

[NEW YORK] – Let the love party begin. As many of us approach the one-year anniversary of the life-changing COVID-19 pandemic, Soca Superstar Machel Montano reminds us of the power of love. Celebrating his one-year anniversary with the love of his life, in February 2021. Machel Montano is gifting the world an inside view of his joy through this union.

The Wedding Album, is set to release on Friday, March 19th. Also available on streaming platforms as a dedication to Montano’s wife, celebrating their partnership.

Album Dedicated to his Wife

“This album is a dedication to my wife and the wonderful partnership we share and which we celebrate physically, spiritually, and culturally. These songs translate the feelings we experience when we meet, the love when we dance and share space, as well as the joy we find when we are together” Machel Montano.

Soca and Machel Montano

Soca, which stands for the soul of calypso, a genre invented in Trinidad and Tobago. It is a way of life for many in the Caribbean and Machel Montano is the main ingredient. Known for his fete starter singles and road march rompers. Machel Montano has stepped outside his mind and into his heart trusting every direction unknown with this album.

The album is a collection of slow grooves for easy listening and dancing. Best of all with a message of love running straight through. Just like a marriage, the theme is about union on multiple levels.

Featured Artists

Executive produced by Machel Mantano and Che Kothari. The Wedding Album features artists such as Teddy Riley, Afro B, Vybz Kartel, Stacy Barthe, Voice, DJ Tunez, just to name a few. The star-studded album is a masterpiece packaged with love and unity.

“These songs venture from Dancehall to R&B to Afrobeat, all infused with that sweet Soca. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with the artists I’ve collaborated with. It’s an honor to sing side by side with such highly rated creatives whom I look up to and I’m a big fan of,” says Machel Montano.

Fans and lovers of music can join Machel Montano on Saturday March 20th, at 8:00 PM EST via his Youtube, Instagram & Facebook pages for a listening party!