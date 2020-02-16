Adam O – Former Soca Monarch Releases New Song and Launches New Website

// // //

Virgin Islands Soca Artist, Adam O, releases new music, “Friend Zone”, and Launches his Official Website “OfficialAdamO.com“

//

ST. CROIX, USVI – Last year, the former Virgin Islands Soca Monarch, Adam O, hosted a “Win a Valentine’s Day Date with Adam O” competition, sponsored by the telecommunications company VIYA, for whom he currently serves as a brand ambassador.

This year, the Soca artist waited until the day after Valentine’s to gift the world with a classic Soca record for the hopeless lovers.

“Friend Zone” is produced by Dunrod of Consistent Sounds, also out of the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is available on all streaming platforms.

The song is a strong follow-up to his latest hits “Warming Up” and “Closer”. The latter of which he appears on the same Stadic-produced “Nightfall” riddim as Soca heavy-hitters Kerwin Dubois, Skinny Fabulous, and 5 Star Akil. “Friend Zone” is released just as Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival season ramps up, and is a welcome Groovy Soca song at a time when many of the Soca Trinidad-based artists are releasing their Power Soca selections.

Constantly seeking to expand and improve his brand, the artist has also officially launched his new website, www.OfficialAdamO.com.

There, fans can find all of his music and merch, stay up-to-date with his 2020 tour, and keep up with any newsworthy developments in the breakout star’s career.

Adam O currently serves as the brand ambassador for Stoli Vodka, distributed by the West Indies Company based in the USVI, VIYA, VI Lottery, and the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. In partnering with these brands, he prominently includes links to all of his clients on the website.

Adam O is currently on tour, and his next dates include February 28 in Tortola, BVI; February 29 in St. Thomas, USVI; March 13 in Sandy Ground, Anguilla; and March 14 in Orlando, Florida.