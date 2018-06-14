10-year-old Haitian American writes, Big Sister, Little Sister with her Father

Haitian American Father and Daughter Chronicle the Adventures of Unconditional Love

MIAMI – On Sunday, June 17th at 3pm, The Bookstore and Kitchen Presents: Father’s Day event with best-selling Haitian American authors Reanna and Yanatha Desouvre with their book, Big Sister, Little Sister. Click here to RSVP www.yanatha.com.

With just a few words, 10-year authoress Reanna Desouvre and her father Yanatha Desouvre express the deep love that is felt between sisters in her first book titled, Big Sister, Little Sister, which has recently reached number # 1 on Amazon’s Hot New Release list and siblings category. Big Sister, Little Sister is a “cute and relatable story” as Liz, an Amazon.com reviewer described.

From the opening lines, “Big Sister, Little Sister finally together,” to the very last page, “Big Sisters, Little Sisters best friends for life,” this amazing adventure in the universal story of the enduring love between sisters is captured for all to enjoy.

Reanna and her father Yanatha have captured the wonderful times Reanna has had with her little sister by writing this book together.

Big Sister, Little Sister chronicles the first day Reanna became a big sister and all the days beyond that over the year and a half it is written for all ages to enjoy.

Big Sister, Little Sister became the sweet bedtime story that Reanna often read to her little sister. As a parent, you can read Big Sister, Little Sisterto your children. Watch the adventures come to life page by page and feel the warmth and joy in this real-life story of unconditional love.

“Big Sister, Little Sister”is Yanatha and Reanna’s first children’s book. Big Sister, Little Sister is available now through Createspace, an Amazon.com company, Kindle, an interactive iBooks version for the iPad and many others.

Look for the Spanish and French translations of Big Sister, Little Sister as well.