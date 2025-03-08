Vybz Kartel in New York for Historic Performance

New York, NY — Vybz Kartel, the king of dancehall, is set to make his long-awaited return to the U.S. stage with his first performance in over 20 years on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Presale begins Tuesday, March 4th at 10:00 AM ET. General public tickets are available Thursday, March 6th at 10:00 AM ET. The highly anticipated concert is presented by Reggae Fest. They have added a second date at Barclays for Saturday, April 12, 2025. More info HERE.

In the initial months of 2025, Vybz Kartel has established a strong presence in Jamaican dancehall. Following the reinstatement of his visas for the U.S. and UK in late January, the famous artist has been energetically making waves with his every action.

“This is a monumental moment for me and the culture. To be back on U.S. soil performing for my fans is a blessing that I don’t take lightly. The wait is finally over. New York, get ready,” Vybz Kartel states.

Kartel, whose visa was revoked in the early 2000s, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to perform again in one of dancehall’s most critical markets.

CJ Milan, CEO and Founder of Reggae Fest, adds, “This is going to be the biggest dancehall concert in U.S. history. To be at Barclays Center with the biggest dancehall artist in the world is epic! It’s about time dancehall gets the recognition it deserves. I’m very excited to have Vybz Kartel for his first U.S. show.”

Fans can look forward to an exciting show as Kartel takes the stage. He will perform classic hits and new songs that connect with people around the world.

Vybz Kartel Appearances

In February 2025, Vybz Kartel came back to the U.S. for the first time in over 20 years. He went to the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA. There, he was nominated for his first Grammy for Best New Reggae Album.

He also went to England for the MOBO Awards. There, he received the Impact Award after a warm introduction by dancehall star Spice. Kartel also took to the MOBO stage to perform a medley of chart-toppers like “Fever” and “Clarks.”

On July 13, 2025, Kartel will perform at the 20th anniversary of London’s Wireless Festival. He will join headliners Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker, and Burna Boy for the three-day event.

The accolades continue to pour in. Vybz Kartel was featured on the Spring 2025 cover of the United Kingdom’s The Face Magazine (on stands now). In addition, he graced the cover of Billboard’s first issue of 2025. He recently linked with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat on the Grammy red carpet and chopped it up with Noreaga and DJ EFN on the latest episode of Drink Champs, which has earned over 1M+ Youtube views.

His latest album Viking (Vybz Is King): 10th Year Anniversary, was released on January 31, 2025 via (Adidjahiem Records/TJ Records), and features classic hits from his 2015 album Viking, including “Unstoppable,” “Gon Get Better” (sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony), “Dancehall,” and “Enchanting” along with seven new tracks like “Amout,” “Str8 Vybz,” and “God Is The Greatest.”