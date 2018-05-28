Hookie Weekend set to electrify DC on June 21st-24th

Washington, DC – Hot on the heels of a successful edition during Jamaica’s Carnival weekend, Hookie Life Entertainment will once again be unleashing their epic weekend of events to the Washington DC metropolitan area.

Hookie Weekend brings the very best of Caribbean culture and entertainment to the nation’s capital on June 21st-24th 2018.

This June, fete veterans as well as newbies to the infectious culture will descend on Washington DC from various parts of the US, Canada and the Caribbean to partake in an authentic Caribbean Carnival experience complete with fetes, pool parties, live performances, J’ouvert and Mas.

This summertime cure for carnival tabanca commences on Thursday June 21st with the kick-off party, “Release Therapy”. This signature event which takes place at the trendy nightspot Karma, sets the foundation and tone for Hookie Weekend and features no cover charge and music from top local and international DJs. Release Therapy gives attendees a platform to morph from work-mode into a Carnival state of mind. It also presents an opportunity for them to get familiar and reacquainted with the faces they will encounter for the forthcoming 3 days of non-stop pace.

From fete gear to swim wear, following Release Therapy, Hookie Weekend patrons will get to experience the famous “Hookie D.C.” on Friday June 22nd at the RFK Stadium.

Considered by several discerning international partiers as a true summer classic, the 9th installment of this premium pool party promises to be filled with vibes, pulsating music, live entertainment, an assortment of Caribbean cuisine and apparel vendors, beautiful people, and of course a huge pool to keep feters refreshed.

In addition to Release Therapy and Hookie DC, the Hookie Weekend will captivate crowds with paint, power and Soca at the DC’s best and only J’ouvert experience, “Lion’s Pride J’ouvert” on Saturday June 23rd and the alternative mas concept, “Riddim & Road” on Sunday June 24th (which allows the masquerader creative freedom as costume designer).

The DJ line up for the blockbuster weekend includes Back to Basics, Tony X, Riggo Suave & Freeze Intl. (NYC), Dr. Jay (Toronto), Barrie Hype (Miami), 2018 Red Bull 3Style finalist Jus-Jay (Barbados), DJ Avalanche (VI) and DJ Majestic, DJ Hazzard & Mystic Vibes 6.0 (DC).

Most notably, 2018 marks the return of the popular fete franchise “Shine” to Washington DC.

After a 7 year hiatus, this key Caribbean Diaspora staple produced by Back to Basics Entertainment celebrates its homecoming during this year’s Hookie Weekend on June 23rd.

Hookie Weekend 2018 sponsors include Courvoisier, Cruzan rum & Blu eCigs.

Hookie Life Entertainment has also partnered with local area hotels such as Hyatt Place and POD DC to secure special rates for attendees during the weekend’s festivities.

Click here for information and tickets to Hookie Weekend 2018.