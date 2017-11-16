Miss Teen Haiti Scholarship Pageant 2017 returns with a Bang!

MIAMI – On Saturday, November 18, 2017, girls ranging from 13- 15 and 16-18-year-olds will compete for the title of Miss Teen Haiti Scholarship Pageant 2017 at the North Miami Beach Performing Arts Center located 17011 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, Florida 33162.

The Miss Teen Haiti Scholarship Pageant motto is: through self-empowerment, life skills training, leadership development, social and cultural awareness, and its mission is to build each child to be the BEST that they can be.

When a child knows who she is, what she believes and values, life begins to make sense, the journey becomes more real and academic success, more attainable.

Before the main event, a Cocktail VIP reception will take place from 6:00 PM-7:00 PM featuring International Chef Thia. The red carpet event will begin promptly at 7:00 PM.

This year’s Miss Teen Haiti Scholarship Pageant will feature Haitian Superstar sensation, J Perry. Tico Armand, DJ: Toto Borgella. Hosting is Carel Pedre, and co-host, Vanessa Joseph.

The cost for tickets are $50 for the VIP Reception, and General Admission is $25 per person.