Meet the 2018 Caribbean American Heritage Awards Honorees

SOUTH FLORIDA – Caribbean American Heritage Awards recognizes ordinary people who have performed extraordinary work and continue to give back to their community. Areas of recognition include: HealthCare; Health; Wellness; Arts and Culture; Legal; Entrepreneurship; Academia; Charity; Community/Leadership Support and Media.

The 4th Annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards Banquet & Gala in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, will be held on June 9, 2018 at The DoubleTree by Hilton, Sunrise-Sawgrass, starting at 7pm with a reception, followed by entertainment, dinner, awards presentation with dancing until close.

South Florida is a melting pot of people from numerous Caribbean Islands and this year the Honorees represent Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, Cuba, Antigua & Barbuda.

2018 Caribbean American Heritage Awards Honorees

Sandra Richards

Rupert Rhodd PhD

Jennifer Carroll-former Lieutenant Gov-Fl

Dr. Alina Valdes

H. Nathan Charles PhD

Commissioner Darline B. Riggs

Micaelle Guirand Titus

Wilma Mulcare

Friend of the Caribbean Award

In addition to the Caribbean American Heritage Awards, Caribbean American Heritage Month USA (CAHMUSA) will present the “Friend of the Caribbean Award” to the following persons:

Media – Rodney Baltimore – Hot 105/Cox Media Inc.

Rodney Baltimore – Hot 105/Cox Media Inc. Outstanding Leadership Award – Congresswoman, Debbie Wasserman Shultz, who tirelessly extends a voice for ALL people regardless of ethnicity and culture;

Congresswoman, Debbie Wasserman Shultz, who tirelessly extends a voice for ALL people regardless of ethnicity and culture; Outstanding Leadership Award – Vice-Mayor-Lauderhill, Howard Berger, for his unwavering support to the Caribbean Community.

“Good deeds should not be left unnoticed, therefore our goal is to continue to recognize as many as we possibly can and for many years to come, it is gratifying to be able to present these awards and I am sure it is equally gratifying for the recipients to receive them”, says Elizabeth Burns, producer of the event.

Entertainers include Jon Sax Entertainment Group and D.J. Mark Swaby.

Patrons will have a chance to win 2 Round Trip Certificates on JetBlue, Large Gift Boxes filled with Grace Products and much more.

Sponsors and Supporters include Vitas HealthCare, JetBlue, SFL Caribbean TV, South Florida Caribbean News, and many others who are once again showing their support of the Caribbean Community and their appreciation for our business and customer loyalty.