Miramar Police & Commissioner Davis Partner to Get Guns Off the Streets

[MIRAMAR] – The Miramar Police Department and Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis will once again partner on a Gun Buyback Program Guns for Funds. This program will allow for individuals to safely dispose of their guns.

As part of the initiative, a Community & Cops event will take place Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bravo Supermarket Parking Lot located at 6819 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar. Members of the Miramar Police Department will be on hand to engage with the community. Plus provide information on all the community programs residents can benefit from.

Guns for Funds

Guns for Funds is 100% anonymous. Individuals can receive up to a $100 gift card for each handgun surrendered and up to a $150 gift card for each assault rifle or shotgun turned in. There will be three separate opportunities to turn in firearms. All guns brought to the events must be unloaded and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. There is no limit to the number of guns dropped off and no identification is necessary.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis stated, “The Guns for Funds Program has been successful in the past and we have been able to get a total of 98 guns off the streets in 2019 and handed out over $4,000 in gift cards. This is another great opportunity to get individuals to turn in their firearms in exchange for gift cards. I am also pleased to be partnering with Commissioner Joy B. Smith from the City of West Park as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office to extend the opportunity for residents in West Park to participate.”

Miramar Assistant Police Chief Leonard Burgess added, “We encourage those who no longer have a need for their gun to consider the buyback program. We would rather have them turned in than run the risk of them being stolen and ending up in the wrong hands. We thank Broward Crime Stoppers for partnering with us and funding this important initiative.”

Guns for Funds Event Dates

Saturday, April 10, 2021 | 10am-2pm

Calvary Fellowship Church | 2951 SW 186th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33029

Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 10am-2pm

St. Bartholomew Catholic Church | 8005 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

Saturday, April 24, 2021 | 10am-2pm

St. Stephen Catholic Church | 2000 South State Road 7, Miramar, FL 33023