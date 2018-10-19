FORT LAUDERDALE – The Bahamas Tourist Office, Florida was represented at the recent Susan G. Komen More Than Pink™ Walk to benefit the fight against breast cancer.

The walk that attracted thousands of breast cancer survivors and supporters took place at the Bayfront Park, Downtown, Miami.

This year’s well attended event featured a number of major sponsors and booths including that of The Bahamas Tourist Office. The event annually celebrates and encourages those living with metastatic breast cancer and those that support them. The proceeds from the event benefit research in the fight against breast cancer.

Before the recent walk, a brief program took place including the annual Parade of Survivors. Participants then visited the various displays and vendors and at The Bahamas booth received towels along with other branded give-away items.

Also, at The Bahamas booth survivors and supporters were encouraged to sign up to win a grand prize of a trip to Grand Bahama Island. The prize included transportation via Belearia Caribbean ferry service out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with accommodations on island at the Viva Wyndham Fortuna.

District Marketing Manager, Bahamas Tourist Office, Florida, Tina Lee, said of their participation at the event, “Totally apart from marketing our destination brand, it is also important for us to be a responsible and involved corporate citizen in our community. We are glad for the opportunity to be a part of this uplifting and positive event that directly benefits South Florida.”

Komen’s new “More Than Pink™ ” title has replaced the former “Race for the Cure”. Believed to be the world’s largest breast cancer organization, Komen has said of its More Than Pink™ movement, “It celebrates the heroes who have made a significant impact in the fight to end breast cancer. Whether you’re the doctor who won’t give up on a patient, the volunteer who gives their free time to ensure the Race for the Cure goes off without a hitch, or the child who sells lemonade in honor of his or her mother; More Than Pink will provide the inspiration for everyone to act, donate, and get involved.”

The Bahamas’ participation at the recent event was in keeping with goals of the marketing team as shared at an Icebreaker and Mix N Mingle, a few months ago. Travel agents, Bahamas travel partners and even media in attendance were told by District Manager, Lee, that the marketing team had included a number of consumer-facing events in their latest plan. “We have identified a series of events that speak to Floridians’ lifestyle and recreation such as art shows and marathons.”

Since the Icebreaker, the marketing team has already participated in an art event, La Mano Hispana 2018 Art Gallery Opening Night at the Milander Center for Arts and Entertainment, Hialeah (Miami), Florida. Additionally, the team will be participating in a series of other art events and marathons over the coming months.