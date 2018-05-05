I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience comes to the Miramar Cultural Center

The King of Pop is Brought to Life in Top Touring Tribute Show at the Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR – After two decades of studying and perfecting Michael Jackson’s moves, impersonator Michael Firestone brings his show “I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience”, to the Miramar Cultural Center on May 10 at 8 PM, a 90-minute live performance he describes as “theatrical awe” combining a local church choir, four-piece band, multimedia, dancers and non-stop high-energy.

“I wanted to give this show more of a theater feel, more dramatic, with a lot of multimedia in there. We try to hit as much as we can in an hour and half,” said Firestone, who began performing in Las Vegas as a Michael Jackson tribute artist in the late 1990s.

Firestone, who once met and received performance feedback from the King of Pop, will dance and sing top MJ hits including “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Bad”, “Beat It” and many more. Unique to the Miramar show, he will be joined on stage by 15 members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Choir for a performance of “Man in the Mirror”.

“I think you get a real life feel of what Michael Jackson was. The video really adds to the show big time. This thing, it never stops, like a machine. There’s not a dull moment,” said Firestone.

“I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience” will be at the Miramar Cultural Center for one night only on May 10 at 8 PM. Tickets are $35, $45 and $60 for VIP seating, a themed drink, and a meet-and-greet with Michael Firestone.

Visit Miramar Cultural Center or call the Box Office at 954-602-4500.