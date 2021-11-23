Miramar’s Ansin Sports Complex to be Home of Life Size Usain Bolt Statue

[MIRAMAR]– Two major international track and field competitions were held at the City of Miramar’s Ansin Sports Complex earlier this year.

The two events attracted hundreds of international athletes and 3 world records were broken. Additionally, over 5,000 spectators and 30,000 international viewers via live stream watched the events.

1. The Miramar Invitational was held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, and featured over 160 international athletes including star athletes:

Justin Gatlin, 5-time Olympic medalist – 100-meter sprint Mike Rodgers, Pan-Am Games Champion – 100-meter sprint Ajee Wilson, U.S. Record holder- 800-meter race Natoya Goule, Jamaican middle-distance runner- 800-meter race Grant Holloway, reigning World Champion in the 110 meters hurdles; current world record holder in the indoor 60-meter hurdles, with a time of 7.29 seconds which he set in early 2021 Other athletes who participated in the event include Akeem Bloomfield, Briana Williams, English Gardner, Kahmari Montgomery, Mike Rodgers, Kendra Harrison, Wil London, Elaine Thompson and Salwa Eid Nasar.

RECORD-BREAKING RESULT at Miramar Invitational

World U20 record-holder, Sha’Carri Richardson produced a stunning 10.72 seconds to win the 100m at this World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting. This performance moved her to the 6th on the world all-time list. Her 10.72 seconds is the fastest time ever recorded by someone so young.

2. The NACAC New Life Invitational – World Athletics (North America, Central America, and the Caribbean) was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, and featured approximately 200 international athletes, of which over 100 were Olympic qualifying athletes, including star athletes:

Zachary Campbell, Gold medalist (Jamaica) Jeims Molina, Silver medalist (Costa Rico) Kaden Cartwright, Bronze medalist (Bahamas)

TWO RECORD- BREAKING RESULTS at NACAC New Life Invitational

Jamaican sprinter and Miramar resident, Brianna Williams broke her national U20 record running 10.93 seconds. She later won a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 4×1 relays. She is the youngest Jamaican to win an Olympic gold medal.

broke her national U20 record running 10.93 seconds. She later won a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 4×1 relays. She is the youngest Jamaican to win an Olympic gold medal. American sprinter, Trayvon Bromell set his personal best and world-leading time of 9.77 seconds at this event. This made Bromell the 9th man in history to dip under 9.80 seconds for the 100m race. This time also ranks 4th all-time in US history.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis stated, “We were so thrilled to have welcomed these talented athletes and have them take advantage of the world-class amenities including the FTX Mondo Olympic track at Ansin Sports Complex. We look forward to hosting more international track and field competitions in 2022.”

Upcoming 2022 Track and Field Events

Three international track and field events are confirmed for 2022:

Miramar Invitational, Saturday, April 9, 2022

Coach O Invitational Saturday, June 11, 2022

NACAC New Life Invitational- World Athletics, Sunday June 12, 2022

Home of Life Sized Usain Bolt Statue

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis continued “I proposed the Art in Public Places ordinance to be able to promote art throughout the City. The sculpture of the international and world-renowned track and field athlete, Usain Bolt, will be funded in part by the Art in Public Places Fund as well as Art in the Parks capital project. It will spur on economic development and serve as an inspiration for up-and-coming athletes of all ages and backgrounds.”

The art piece will be a life size bronze sculpture of Usain Bolt, a retired Jamaican sprinter that is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He is an 8-time Olympic Gold medalist and an 11-time World Champion. He is the record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters relay. This has earned him the nickname “Lightning Bolt”.

Artist Basil Watson has been commissioned to create the sculpture in Usain Bolt’s iconic “TO THE WORLD” pose from a position of kneeling on one knee.

Over his 40-year career, Basil Watson has completed major works in Guatemala, China, Jamaica, and the U.S. Some of his major commissions include “Ring of Life” in London, “Martin Luther King” in Atlanta and “Cradle-The Future in our Hands” in Fulton County, Georgia.