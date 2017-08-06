‘Usain Bolt has made Jamaica proud’, says Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett says, sprint legend Usain Bolt will go down in history as one of the greatest athletes of our time.

The statement follows the athlete’s final individual race in his career at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London, where Usain Bolt received a bronze medal. This was also his 24th medal at the global senior level.

In congratulating the track star, the Minister shared, “It has been our country’s greatest joy to witness the spectacular career of our iconic athlete Usain Bolt. He is truly exceptional and an outstanding Ambassador for Jamaica. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes in the world and has continuously made our nation proud.”

The Minister also noted that Bolt’s dominant and impactful career has had a significant impact on brand Jamaica and our tourism product.

“Bolt’s talent and charismatic personality embodies the spirit and resilience of our Jamaican people. I am positive that people have travelled from all across the globe to visit the home of a legend. Each performance over the years, has further boosted our efforts to market destination Jamaica and for this we are truly grateful” said the Minister.

Minister Bartlett and a high-level delegation are currently in London engaging in promotional activities surrounding Jamaica House ─ a collaboration among the Ministry of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The concept of Jamaica House was designed to leverage the global focus on the country’s participating athletes and Brand Jamaica during this historic moment. It is taking place at Indigo at The O2, Peninsula Square in London, which will be a melting pot for visitors from Jamaica, Britain and around the world for Jamaican food and entertainment.

“The Jamaica Tourist Board has been aggressive with their promotions in London during the World Championships. We have not only been engaging in Jamaica House activities but we have also wrapped 150 taxicabs with colourful Jamaican-themed images depicting the best of our country. This will be present all throughout the city for the month of August,” said Minister Bartlett.

While in the UK, the Minister will also use the opportunity to meet with strategic partners, including the Jamaican Diaspora as well as promote the upcoming UNWTO, Government of Jamaica and World Bank Group Conference titled “Global Conference on Jobs and Inclusive Growth through Sustainable Tourism” scheduled for November 27 – 29, 2017 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James.

Chairman of the JTB, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Paul Pennicook and his Senior Advisor/Strategist, Delano Seiveright are accompanying Minister Bartlett. The delegation will return to the island on August 15, 2017.