Minority-Owned Small Businesses in South Florida Can Apply for Back2Business Grants from Fiserv

Approximately $1 million in grants available to Central and South Florida minority-owned businesses impacted by COVID-19

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that minority-owned small businesses in Orange, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties can now apply for grants as part of its ongoing Back2Business program.

The program is designed to help support small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Back2Business program connects small businesses with critical resources, including complimentary mentorship, subject matter expertise and business coaching, technology solutions such as the Clover® point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, and community partners.

In conjunction with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, a leading national nonprofit expanding economic opportunity for Black entrepreneurs through its Tapestry Project, the program includes $10 million in grants, with approximately $1 million designated for Florida businesses, and up to $10,000 awarded to individual businesses.

Eligible minority-owned businesses can apply for a Fiserv Back2Business Grant at aeoworks.org/Fiserv.

Grants can be used to assist with payroll, rent or lease payments, technology or equipment purchases, or premise redesign.

Merchants must have revenues of less than $1 million annually, be founded prior to June 1, 2019 and have fewer than 10 employees. Applications from Orange, Miami-Dade and Broward County businesses will be accepted from December 7 until grant funds are exhausted.

“This year continues to present challenges for small businesses, and minority-owned merchants are some of the hardest hit from the pandemic,” said Jim Kelly, senior vice president at Fiserv.

“Despite these challenges, we are inspired to see a steadfast perseverance from these local businesses, and we look forward to continuing to provide resources to support them this year and beyond.”

Local Merchants Getting Back2Business

In August 2020, Fiserv launched the Back2Business program nationally, and has already presented $10,000 grants to two local businesses in Florida:

Achsah’s Jamaican Restaurant in Lauderhill, a restaurant with Caribbean flair that is owned and operated by Hyacinth Jones. Achsah’s is using the grant to help pay rent and re-hire employees let go during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Judith and Mike Able’s Swirl Wine Bistro in Coconut Creek, an establishment known for their use of fresh, high-quality ingredients and commitment to honoring the traditional recipes of the Caribbean. Swirl Wine Bistro is using their grant to maintain payroll, cover expenses, and purchase PPE for their staff.

In addition to central and south Florida, Fiserv is sponsoring Back2Business grants in multiple other locations where small business communities have been heavily impacted, including Milwaukee, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and Oakland, California.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.