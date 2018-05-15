Wynwood – It is no secret that the Haitian Compas Festival has become the largest Haitian Flag Day celebration in the world. Gathering over 20,000 people a year from Downtown Miami to Hard Rock Stadium (formerly Sun Life Stadium) the Haitian Compas Festival is an indisputable tradition.

On Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Mana Wynwood – 2217 NW 5th Avenue, top Haitian artists will come from Haiti, Europe and the United States to celebrate on the biggest stage for Haitian music to ever reach 20 consecutive years of success.

“We owe our longevity to the public that never stops supporting the festival. When we first started in 1998 on Virginia Key Beach, we never thought we would turn Miami into the Haitian Flag Day celebration mecca that it is today, but we did. Year after year people prove it to us by traveling from Guadeloupe, France, Canada, Haiti, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Martinique, you name it, they come. We are blessed to have done that, it still seems like a dream that we are celebrating 20 years, but here we are,” explains Rodney Noel, Co-Founder of the Haitian Compas Festival.

Gathering at Mana Wynwood are two Haitian Music living legends, Tabou Combo, who has traveled the globe as Haitian Music Ambassadors is commemorating their 50th Anniversary, and also Septen who is celebrating 70 years of performances, a feat that many international artists do not have the opportunity to revel in.

Some of the biggest names in the industry will set the streets of Wynwood ablaze, bands like Harmonik, Djakout #1, Gabel, Enposib, K-Zino, Nu Look, T-Vice, Kai, Kreyol La, Vayb, alongside some of the best solo artists Admiral T, Rutshelle, Tamara S., Ada, JPerry, Roody Roodboy, Chiwawa and the hottest DJ’s Tony Mix, Nicky Mix, Power Mix and DJ FMA.

Considered one of the top 10 outdoor festivals in the United States, the Haitian Compas Festival is proud to give Haiti’s food, art and music a positive platform to highlight the depth and richness of Haitian culture.

Recently introducing the first app for any Haitian Festival, the Haitian Compas Festival App is available at the ITunes App Store and by downloading it music lovers have everything Compas Festival at the tip of their fingers, from party info to festival tickets.