Dr. Michael Eric Dyson Comes To Miramar Cultural Center

A Conversation with Renowned Author and Orator, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson on Race Relations

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present “DR. MICHAEL ERIC DYSON” on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8:00pm at the Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) | ArtsPark located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson is a Georgetown University sociology professor, a New York Times contributing opinion writer, and a contributing editor of The New Republic, and of ESPN’s The Undefeated website. Dyson’s influence has spread far beyond the academy in his roles of renowned orator, highly sought-after lecturer, and ordained Baptist minister.

Dyson has sparked public debates across the media landscape on every major television and radio show in the country, from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to Real Time with Bill Maher, from Good Morning America to The Today Show, from NPR’s All Things Considered to its Talk of the Nation, from the Tavis Smiley Show to Def Poetry Jam, from This Week with George Stephanopoulos to Meet the Press, and Face the Nation.

He will be speaking on a wide array of topics in an open forum at the Miramar Cultural Center and tickets include a copy of Dyson’s latest book, “What Truth Sounds Like: RFK, James Baldwin and Our Unfinished Conversation About Race in America”.

A Conversation with Dr. Michael Eric Dyson: The Truth About Race Relations in America will be moderated by Calvin Hughes of WPLG, Channel 10.