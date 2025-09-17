Miami Broward Junior Carnival Returns: It’s Back… and It’s FREE!

LAUDERHILL — The Board of Directors of Miami Broward One Carnival is thrilled to announce the official return of the Junior Carnival. For the first time ever, the event will be completely FREE for everyone to attend!

Taking place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 1PM to 8PM at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center Exterior (3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311), this vibrant celebration of youth and Caribbean culture will kick off the 2025 Miami Carnival season. It will be filled with energy, rhythm, and color, and now, with even greater accessibility for families across South Florida.

Presented by TD Bank, and hosted by Visit Lauderdale and the City of Lauderhill, this year’s FREE Junior Carnival is a gift to the community. It is a commitment to keeping cultural heritage alive and empowering our children to participate, express, and shine.

The Miami Broward Junior Carnival 2025 is also made possible through the valued support of: Caribbean American Passport, Cox Media Group, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, Lucian Carnival, Roadblock Radio, and Zip 103 FM (Zip Radio Jamaica).

The event will have junior masquerade bands. There will be tasty food for sale. Fun activities will be available all day. It promises a great time for kids and families.

“This event is about the future of Carnival. Our youth are not only the next generation of masqueraders, musicians, and cultural leaders, they are the heart of what we do,” said chairwoman, Joan Hinkson. “In the face of recent financial challenges, our Board made the bold decision with the support of key stakeholders, to move forward, and remove all barriers to access by making the event free. We believe this year’s Junior Carnival will be one of the most meaningful yet.”

You are welcome to experience Caribbean culture. This invitation is for parents, supporters, and first-timers. Come and see the beauty through our youth. Join us for Junior Carnival!

From pirates to peacocks, feathers to flags, Junior Carnival 2025 will showcase the vibrancy and imagination of our cultural legacy, all set to the sweet sound of soca and steelpan.

Junior Masquerade Bands

The day will feature performances from seven vibrant Junior Masquerade Bands:

Carnival Dreamerz

China Mas Kids

La Familia

Major Players

Party Room Squad

Wassi Babes

Zing Zing Kidz

These passionate groups of young masqueraders will bring their creative themes, colorful costumes, and contagious energy to the streets. This is a powerful reminder that Carnival is not just an event, but a generational legacy.

Junior Carnival Event Details: