by Howard Campbell

LAUDERHILL – Four Bulla An’ A Patty, actor/playwright Ricky Rowe’s comedy about life in rural Jamaica, returns to the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on October 27. The play was shown at that venue in June.

Four Bulla An’ A Patty takes place in Belle Castle, which is also the name of Rowe’s hometown in Portland parish, eastern Jamaica. The play has been performed in both Jamaica and the United Kingdom.

“I think people find the play fascinating because in some ways they can identify with the characters. Most people (in the Diaspora) come from rural Jamaica so they would find the characters similar to someone from their communities,” said Ricky Rowe, who plays Romeo.

The dominant figure in Four Bulla’ An’ A Patty is Mr. John, played by Charles Tomlin. He owns the local grocery store, is an elected official and a Justice of The Peace.

Rowe also directs the play which co-stars Vanessa Dixon as Tamara, Nadine Brady Taylor as Trudy, Gracie-Ann Watson as Miss Joyce and Malachi Smith as Marshall.

Before settling in the United States, Ricky Rowe made his name in Jamaican theater. He has actied in plays such as Pasa Pasa and Deportee.

Four Bulla An’ A Patty is inspired by his childhood in Portland. This place was once Jamaica’s biggest banana producer. It was also the home of legendary actor Errol Flynn.