Maestro Marley Cup: Where Reggae & Soccer Meet Scores Big

Maestro Marley Cup: Where Reggae & Soccer Meet Scores Big
Photo Credit: Steven James

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Soccer and reggae hit the mark in a big way at the September 2 Maestro Marley Cup, held at ArtsPark in Young Circle,  Hollywood.

An estimated 2,500 fans got to watch Clean Heart FC win the 10-team, six-a-side tournament, beating the Marley’s 5-2 in the final. They were awarded $1,000.

In the evening,  music took center-stage with performances from members of the famous Marley clan including Ky-Mani who started the day-long event in 2018.

His brothers Stephen, Damian, Julian and Rohan were also present as well as several of his nephews, Grammy winner Kabaka Pyramid, Spragga Benz, I-Octane and Alison Hinds.

Also taking the stage were The Dubplates, a reggae band from Charleston, South Carolina.  Their lead vocalist, David “Big Hair” Brisacher,  helped organize the event which he described as a success.

“It was great, there was a bit of rain in the morning but after that passed, things were beautiful. Artists and fans enjoyed the day with their families…everyone connected,” he said.

During their set, the Inner Circle band was presented with a gold plaque marking 500,000 in digital sales for Sweat, their 1992 hit song.

Kabaka Pyramid makes presentation to Inner Circle – Photo Credit: Inner Circle

The Maestro Marley Cup was first held in 2018 in Charleston. Held last year at ArtsPark, it continues the Marley family’s passion for soccer which can be traced to patriarch, reggae legend Bob Marley.

 

 

