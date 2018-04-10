Dub poet and author Malachi Smith launches new book, “The Gathering”

FORT LAUDERDALE – Dub poet and author Malachi Smith recently launched his book “The Gathering” at the Jamaica Ex Police Association (JEPA) Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

“The Gathering” is a new collection of poems with varying subjects that speak to Jamaica and its Diaspora such as love, tributes to famous Jamaican icons, poverty, battered women, as well as nostalgic pieces.

Associate Professor Geoffrey Philp, Associate Professor at the Miami Dade College, Inter-American Campus describes Smith as a ‘wizened storyteller, sometimes a prophet with magisterial lines.’

Malachi Smith has already produced several CDs on which he performs poetry accompanied with reggae music or acappella. He has also performed at several international cultural festivals.