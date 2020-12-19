Jamaica: Accompong Maroons to Host First Virtual Celebration in 283 years

[ST. ELIZABETH, Jamaica] – January 6, 2021 will be the first time in 283 years that the Accompong Maroon Celebration in Jamaica will not be physically enjoyed by both Maroons and visitors local, regional and international.

This year’s upcoming Celebration will be held virtually. All ancestral celebrations will be observed in appreciation of our freedom fighters.

The day’s activities begin with Ritual proceedings at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Civic Ceremony which culminates at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Concern for community spread of COVID19 has been enough to render the organised event inadvisable according to the current prohibition.

Click here to join the Zoom meeting, with User ID: 389 841 7079 if requested.

Local Maroon celebrations will be limited to prescribed numbers in and around the Community and all COVID19 protocols will be strictly observed.