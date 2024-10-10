Miami Broward Carnival: Extending Sympathy and Support to Hurricane Milton Victims

Miami Broward Carnival Extends Sympathy And Support to Those Impacted by Hurricane Milton as the South Florida Community Prepares to Celebrate 40 Years of Caribbean Culture

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee extends its heartfelt sympathies and prayers to all those affected by Hurricane Milton. As the West Coast and Central Florida face the devastating aftermath impacts of this Category 3 storm, we reaffirm our commitment to helping to support all rebuilding and restoration efforts. Miami Carnival has always been a symbol of resilience, joy, and togetherness; this year is no exception.

We stand in solidarity with the affected families and communities. As we prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Miami Carnival this weekend, we do so with a deep sense of gratitude for the traditions and community bonds that have carried us. Our thoughts are with all impacted communities as they begin the journey toward recovery and healing.

Tribute to Machel Montano

As part of this year’s milestone celebration, Miami Carnival, the City of Lauderhill and the City of Miami will honor the contributions of Soca legend Machel Montano at the Miami Broward Panorama on Friday, October 11, at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill and the Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert on Sunday, October 13 at the Miami Dade County Fair & Expo, Inc.

Montano, a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning artist, and producer, has brought joy and pride to the Caribbean diaspora through his music for decades. As the King of Soca, Montano has won ten Road March titles, a prestigious honor in Trinidad Carnival.

Donations to Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

In the spirit of giving back and solidarity, Miami Broward Carnival and Montano call on the broader community in supporting the Caribbean Strong Relief Efforts in partnership with the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), which has already mobilized to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Milton. As part of our commitment to supporting the Caribbean community, Miami Carnival will be donating to these relief efforts and encouraging all to contribute, whether through time, donations, or resources, to support the ongoing relief efforts.

For more information:

To donate or volunteer with Caribbean Strong, please visit: Global Empowerment Mission Volunteer Signup

For event updates, ticket sales, and transportation information for the Miami Carnival, please visit miamicarnival.org or scan the QR code below.

Yours in culture,

Joan Ragoonan-Justin

Chair, Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee

