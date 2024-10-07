Entertainment

Miami Broward Carnival Continues as Scheduled Amid Hurricane Milton Concerns

Miami Broward Carnival 2024

Miami Broward Carnival 2024MIAMI – As Hurricane Milton approaches the West Coast of Florida, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee would like to reassure our community, patrons, and supporters that the South Florida region, while experiencing rain, is not expected to take a direct hit from the storm.We will check daily to get the most up-to-date information on the South Florida region.

Rest assured, we closely watch all weather updates. We promise to give you timely information if any changes are needed. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our attendees, performers, and the community. In the event of any changes, we will make prompt announcements to give everyone sufficient time for planning.

Stay Informed

It has come to our attention that false reports circulating on social media claim that Miami Carnival 2024 has been canceled. We want to emphasize that this information is not true. We encourage you to use our official social media channels and website for accurate updates about Miami Carnival activities.

As we prepare for the celebration, we ask our attendees to keep an eye on any flight changes or delays. This is important because of the hurricane. Please check with your airline and hotel accommodations to ensure your travel plans are current.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities on Florida’s West Coast. Especially those in the potential path of Hurricane Milton.

For the latest updates, please visit our official website at miamicarnival.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @MiaBroCarnival and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

Please check with our host partners, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (https://www.miamiandbeaches.com/) and Visit Lauderdale (https://www.visitlauderdale.com/).

We sincerely appreciate your continued support of this cherished cultural celebration. Your enthusiasm and dedication make the Miami Broward Carnival a truly special event.

 

