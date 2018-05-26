Caribbean Village Cultural Festival Set to Rock South Florida – June 24th

Caribbean Village Cultural Festival 2018 Features Powerhouse Musical Entertainment, Food, and Family Fun

LAUDERHILL – Caribbean Village Cultural Festival is Florida’s largest outdoor celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month with a family-friendly Festival that features the best live Caribbean music, arts, crafts, food tastings, prizes, and an all island-inspired, zesty cook-off competition is set to rock South Florida on June 24, 2018.

Caribbean Village Cultural Festival Musical Entertainment

This year’s headline musical performers include International recording artist Maxi Priest, Kymani Marley, Alison Hinds, Shurwayne Winchester, Julien Believe, MikaBen and more. “Mr. Comedy” Majah Hype serves as the Festival Emcee and host.

This show takes you away on a trip across the Atlantic Ocean and through the Caribbean Sea.

Individual food stations at the Festival feature specialties from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Bahamas and a variety of other islands.

An added attraction, sponsored in part by Publix, is a “private” beach party to be held on Saturday, June 23.

The Caribbean Village Cultural Festival began four years ago after Lindell Douglas visited the White House and learned the U.S. named June as Caribbean American Heritage Month. Douglas stated he wanted to create an event that would bring awareness to this milestone and celebrate in style. Each year the Festival grows in attendance and star power.

The Caribbean Village Cultural Festival kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Broward County Sports Park located at 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33313 and lasts until gates close at 10 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Galleon Foundation, a South Florida-based non-profit that provides scholarships and student mentoring.

Caribbean Village Cultural Festival Tickets

Tickets for the festival and beach party are going fast, click here to purchase online or visit selected ticket outlets throughout South Florida.