City of Opa-locka Opens New COVID-19 Walk-Up Testing Site

OPA-LOCKA – The City of Opa-locka, the State of Florida, and Miami-Dade County are opening a new walk-up testing site to provide COVID-19 coronavirus testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic members of the public 12 years old and older.

The new COVID-19 walk-up testing site will be at the CBTS located at Sherbondy Park, which will be open daily, seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The CBTS will have the ability to conduct 200 tests per day.

The CBTS is open to the public and free of charge. The testing criteria for this site will be for all symptomatic and asymptomatic patients who are at least 12 years of age. A doctor’s note or prescription is not needed to be eligible. Patients are encouraged to call (305) 499-8767 to pre-register prior to arriving at the site, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Please remember to continue to adhere to social distancing and wear facial coverings. Please do not crowd around each other and do not approach the elected officials in groups for interviews after they speak at the microphones.

For more information on COVID-19 and the City of Opa-locka’s response, visit http://opalockafl.gov/ coronavirus.