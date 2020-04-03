Follow IRS on Social Media, E-News Subscriptions for Urgent Updates on COVID-19

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminded taxpayers, businesses, tax professionals and others to follow the agency’s official social media accounts and email subscription lists to get urgent information on COVID-19 and economic impact payments.

These platforms provide the latest alerts and information on various tax topics to include emerging scams.

These platforms are especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent changes to filing and payment deadlines, coupled with new business credits and economic impact payments make these free and reliable communications crucial for anyone wanting the latest information.

“The IRS is committed to sharing information as quickly as possible about the economic impact payments and other tax issues related to the coronavirus,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “IRS social media channels offer taxpayers and others another fast, easy option to get the latest details as the IRS employees continue to work hard to support the nation.”

Taxpayers can follow key IRS social media platforms

The IRS uses several social media tools including:

Twitter: Taxpayers, businesses and tax professionals can follow the IRS handles for up to the minute announcements, tips and alerts in English and Spanish.

Taxpayers, businesses and tax professionals can follow the IRS handles for up to the minute announcements, tips and alerts in English and Spanish. Facebook: News and information for everybody. Also available in Spanish.

Instagram: The IRS Instagram account shares taxpayer-friendly information.

YouTube: The IRS offers video tax tips in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

LinkedIn: The IRS shares key agency communications and job opportunities.

When using social media to connect with the IRS, verify the accounts by going first to IRS.gov/socialmedia. Taxpayers are urged to watch for IRS impersonators and other scammers, which can try imitating the IRS during crisis situations and natural disasters.

The IRS reminds taxpayers to never give out personal or financial information to anyone alleging to represent the IRS on a social media platform or in unsolicited emails, texts or calls.

The IRS also has a free mobile app, IRS2Go, where taxpayers can check their refund status, pay taxes, find free tax help, watch IRS YouTube videos and get daily tax tips. The IRS2Go app is available from the Google Play Store for Android devices, or from the Apple App Store for Apple devices. IRS2Go is available in both English and Spanish.

Get automatic updates by email

The IRS e-News Subscription service issues tax information by email for many different audiences. It provides tips, tools and helpful materials of interest to taxpayers and organizations. The IRS offers subscription services tailored to tax exempt and government entities, small and large businesses as well as individuals. The service is easy to use; sign up by visiting IRS e-News Subscriptions.

The IRS currently has 20 registration-based e-News options, including:

IRS Outreach Connection − This newest IRS subscription offering delivers up-to-date materials for tax professionals and partner groups inside and outside the tax community. The material for Outreach Connection is specifically designed so subscribers can share the material with their clients or members through email, social media, internal newsletters, e-mails or external websites. Subscribe by visiting IRS.gov/outreachconnect.

IRS Tax Tips – These brief, concise tips in plain language cover a wide-range of topics of general interest to taxpayers. They include the latest on tax scams, tax reform, tax deductions, filing extensions and amending returns. IRS Tax Tips are distributed daily during tax season and periodically throughout the year.

IRS Newswire − Subscribers to IRS Newswire receive news releases the day they are issued. These cover a wide range of tax administration issues ranging from breaking news to details related to legal guidance.

IRS News in Spanish (Noticias del IRS en Español) − Readers get IRS news releases, tax tips and updates in Spanish as they are released. Subscribe at Noticias del IRS en Español

e-News for Tax Professionals − Includes a weekly roundup of news releases and legal guidance specifically designed for the tax professional community. Subscribing to e-News for Tax Professionals gets tax pros a weekly summary, typically delivered on Friday afternoons.