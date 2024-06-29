Local News

NHAEON Applauds Extension & Redesignation of TPS For Haitians

Photo courtesy of VOA – Standing near U.S. and Haitian flags, youngsters advocate for renewing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Central American and Haitian immigrants, at a news conference in Miami.
Photo courtesy of VOA – Standing near U.S. and Haitian flags, youngsters advocate for renewing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Central American and Haitian immigrants, at a news conference in Miami.

NORTH MIAMI — The National Haitian-American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) commends the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to extend and redesignate Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for an additional 18 months. This critical decision recognizes the ongoing challenges in Haiti and provides vital protection for Haitian nationals currently in the United States.

“The extension and redesignation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti is an essential and compassionate measure in light of the ongoing crisis in our home country,” stated Mary Estimé-Irvin, the Chair of NHAEON. “This prolongation will enable numerous Haitians to stay securely in the United States, actively participating in their communities, as Haiti endeavors to achieve stability.”

The 18-month extension and redesignation of TPS for Haitians acknowledges the extraordinary conditions in Haiti, including political instability, escalating violence, and the lingering effects of natural disasters. These factors make it unsafe for many Haitians to return at this time.

Key points of the Extension and Redesignation of TPS For Haitians:

  • Redesignates Haiti for TPS, providing relief for those eligible Haitian nationals in the U.S. as of June 3, 2024
  • Extends TPS designation for Haiti through February 3, 2026
  • Allows eligible Haitians to maintain legal status and work authorization in the U.S.
  • Provides temporary relief from deportation for qualifying individuals

NHAEON urges Congress to work towards a permanent solution for TPS holders, recognizing their significant contributions to American society.

 

