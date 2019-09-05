Hard Rock Stadium to Host Collection Drives for Bahamas Relief

MIAMI GARDENS – In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins announced a series of immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts for the Bahamas.

These initiatives are only the first of a series of events designed to give long-term support to the region.

Collection drives will take place at Hard Rock Stadium on:

Friday, September 6 for Brazil vs. Colombia

Sunday, September 8 at the Dolphins vs. Ravens

Sunday, September 15 at the Dolphins vs. Patriots

These items will be sent to those in need in collaboration with relief efforts being led by Miami-Dade and Broward counties and local government partners.

Fans are asked to donate the following:

Flashlights and batteries

Adult and baby diapers

Baby wipes

Feminine hygiene products

In addition, members of the organization will be traveling to the Bahamas at a later date to assess needs and aid in relief and recovery efforts in collaboration with Bahamian officials and the community.

Hard Rock Stadium drop off locations (347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens FL 33056)

FOR TICKETED GUESTS ONLY: East, Southeast and Southwest pedestrian walk ways, Lot 13/14, Lot 10 and Lot 16/17.