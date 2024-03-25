Reps. Cherfilus-McCormick, Wasserman Schultz Lead Letter to Governor DeSantis on Potential Mass Migration from Haiti to Florida

Washington, D.C. – Congresswomen Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) led a Florida Democratic Congressional Delegation letter to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis concerning the potential mass migration from Haiti to Florida, urging Republicans to address the root causes of migration.

In the letter, the lawmakers stated, “At least 80% of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is under the control of criminal gangs. Last year alone, there were nearly 5,000 murders, 2,000 kidnappings, and more than 310,000 people who had been internally displaced. Gangs have weaponized sexual violence against women and young girls and have threatened to start a civil war. Approximately 1.4 million Haitians are nearing famine.”

“We, therefore, urge you to join us in calling on Republicans in Congress to release their monthslong hold on funds for the Multinational Security Support mission. Every minute we refuse to provide the promised funds, the Haitian people suffer, and the border security of Florida is threatened.”

“As the only Haitian American in Congress and Co-Chair of the Congressional Haiti Caucus, I know the suffering of the Haitian people firsthand,” said Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick. “The stability of Haiti is in the national security interest of the United States. Congressional Republicans need to release their hold on funds for Haiti’s security and stability, in order to prevent mass migration to Florida.”

“As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I have consistently advocated for assistance to support Haitians suffering from poverty and violence and strengthen Haiti’s governance and law enforcement. Those efforts are needed now more than ever,” said Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz. “It is unfortunate that Republicans have delayed efforts to secure Haiti’s civilian population. It is equally heartbreaking that most of the guns being used by gangs to terrorize Haitians are manufactured in the U.S. and illegally trafficked out of Florida.”