African-American Achievers Awards Cancelled

SOUTH FLORIDA – In accordance with the CDC’s guidelines that limits social gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s African-American Achievers awards.

We look forward to celebrating our incredible honorees and their efforts to build a stronger community through the arts, entrepreneurship, community service and education on our new ceremony date Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

In the meantime, JM Family and its subsidiaries Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus have already begun the process of making contributions of $10,000 in each Achiever’s name to the South Florida charity(ies) of their choice.

We will also move forward in selecting a deserving high school student to receive a four-year scholarship to Florida State University as our 2020 Jerome Edmund Gray Youth Achiever.

Stay tuned for more details to come!