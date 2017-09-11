U. S. Virgin Island residents encouraged to register for federal assistance

ST. THOMAS, VI – Hurricane Irma disaster survivors in the territory of the U.S Virgin Islands are encouraged to register for federal disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Individuals, including homeowners, renters and business owners, from the islands of St. John and St. Thomas who suffered loss or damages due to Hurricane Irma may register for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). Individuals who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY, should call 1-800-462-7585 directly; for those who use 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 1-800-621-3362.

These toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice; operators are standing by to assist survivors in multiple languages.

The president declared a major disaster September 7, 2017 for the islands of St. John and St. Thomas to assist individuals and households as they recover from the effects of Hurricane Irma beginning September 6, 2017 and continuing.

Survivors should also contact their insurance company to file an insurance claim. FEMA is unable to duplicate insurance payments. However, those without insurance or who may be underinsured may still receive help after their insurance claims have been settled.