[PLANTATION] — Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in partnership with Caribbean Professional Network will present a free Women’s History Month Celebration, taking place at the museum located at 8000 West Broward Blvd #1422 in Broward County Mall on March 20th at 2:30pm. Among other activities, the event will feature educational and cultural performances by local artists, including Positivity Pays, a community-based organization that works with children and families in the areas of basic literacy, media literacy and financial literacy.

Caribbean Nationals in South Florida

South Florida is home to many Caribbean nationals. It is also home to Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, the only museum in the world dedicated to showcasing the history and culture of the entire Caribbean and its multicultural people. Consider visiting this important institution. You’ll enjoy cultural enrichment, a repository of uniquely Caribbean artifacts and a space that celebrates our collective history.

Featured Guest Speaker

Caribbean American Heritage Award-winner for Outstanding Entrepreneurship Dr. Solanges Vivens, will be the featured guest speaker. Dr. Vivens is the author of “Girls Can Move Mountains: Rewriting the Rules of Female Entrepreneurship.”

Event Moderator

The event will be moderated by Dr. Shelly Cameron, who is an HR Consultant and career coach, who helps busy professionals get out of their comfort zone, stop waiting and start doing what it takes to transition to next level career success. Dr. Cameron is the author of “Your Career: Ditch It. Switch It.: For those who are stressed and Frustrated and Want a Change.”

This Women’s History Month Celebration event is free with your Eventbrite confirmation. Confirm your attendance at www.islandspacefl.org/womensmonth.