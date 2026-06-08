Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Highlights Jamaican Roots at Caribbean Heritage Festival

BLADENSBURG, MD — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined hundreds of people at the Caribbean Heritage Festival on Saturday, celebrating Caribbean culture while highlighting his Jamaican roots and his administration’s support for immigrant communities and minority-owned businesses.

The festival at Bladensburg Waterfront Park featured music, traditional food and cultural performances, with attendees wearing the colors of Caribbean nations represented at the annual event.

Moore told the crowd he is proud of his Jamaican heritage, noting that his mother, Joy Thomas Moore, is from Trelawny, Jamaica.

“I know where I come from,” Moore said. “I am proud of my Jamaican heritage and proud of my Caribbean heritage.” He said Caribbean communities have shown resilience across generations.

Moore also used the event to underscore his administration’s agenda, including protections for immigrant communities, voting rights and economic opportunities for minority-owned businesses. He pointed to an executive order creating a task force on immigrant protections.

He also said procurement reforms have directed billions of dollars in state contracts to minority business enterprises, including Caribbean-owned companies, and cited legislation he signed to block book bans in Maryland schools and libraries.

One of the event’s biggest moments came when Moore announced a proclamation recognizing June 2026 as Caribbean American Heritage Month in Maryland, drawing applause from the crowd.

Standing with community leaders, elected officials and members of Maryland’s Caribbean Commission, Moore presented the proclamation honoring the contributions Caribbean Americans have made to the state.

Festivalgoers welcomed the announcement as recognition of the Caribbean community’s long-standing role in Maryland’s cultural and economic life.

The festival ended with performances by Image Band, Proverbs Reggae Band, DJ Najair and chutney dancer Adrianna Jordan.

For many attendees, Moore’s remarks served as both a tribute to Caribbean heritage and a statement about the community’s place in Maryland’s future.