Collection of Reggae Covers by Paul Kastick Released

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Pleased with the response to his debut album two years ago, Paul Kastick returns with another collection of reggae covers of his favorite songs.

My Reggae Rockin’ Journey, Vol 2 was released on August 28, the drummer/singer’s birthday. He produced most of its 19 songs for his GrooveGalore Muzik company, and shares production credits with longtime collaborator Rudy Valentino on three tracks.

The album has reggae interpretations of Foreigner’s I Don’t Want to Live Without You; Love & Hate, originally done by Michael Kiwanuka, and Lionel Richie’s Wandering Stranger.

Kastick said he was much more prepared in terms of production for ‘Vol 2’.

“I’ve Improved vocally, ‘cause I’ve been able to really listen and critique myself when producing my vocals. Since moving my studio to Jamaica, I’ve had more time to work on vocals without thinking of time and studio costs,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

One of reggae’s distinguished drummers, Kastick officially made his debut as a vocalist three years ago with a cover of Steely Dan’s Night by Night. My Reggae Rocking Journey Vol 1 followed one year later with reggae take on songs like Here I Go Again by Whitesnake and Poison’s Every Rose Has Its Thorn.

On ‘Vol 2’, he also puts his spin on Neil Diamond’s Play Me That Song Again, and Go West’s King of Wishful Thinking.

A graduate of the Montego Bay live show circuit, Kastick’s fascination with rock music began in the 1980s by watching videos on MTV. His first serious music assignment was with the 809 Band, which also included saxophonist Dean Fraser, trombonist Nambo Robinson and bassist Gibby Morrison.

He has recorded and toured with Maxi Priest, Big Mountain, Diana King, Ky-Mani Marley and Tessanne Chin.