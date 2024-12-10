Exploring the Fusion of Reggae and Electronic Dance Music with Kēvens

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Ten years ago when Electronic Dance Music (EDM) was a global trend, its most successful exponents were artists/producers Major Lazer. Although not as famous, Kēvens is a pioneer of that sound which has elements of Jamaican reggae.

In November, the South Florida-based singer-songwriter released Call To Balance, his second album. It contains 11 songs, which Kēvens describes as ReggaeEDM.

He told South Florida Caribbean News that Call To Balance will shed some light on his role as a trendsetter.

“We can always use more credit. With this new album, more people are beginning to find out the role I have played over all these years. Thanks to publications like yours, more people know now,” he said.

Released by KFT Music, Call To Balance was released 13 years after We Are One, Kēvens’ first album. One of its songs, “Sonadores Legales,” is a Spanish version of “Legal Dreamers.” This song marked his return to the music business in 2023 after a three-year break.

Sweet Lady Liberty, another song on Call To Balance, was previously released.

South Florida Music Scene

Kēvens is happy for the success of Major Lazer and other EDM artists. However, he is not as excited about the music scene in his old neighborhood.

“The South Florida scene for live music has gone backward and I am very disappointed by that but the EDM scene has flourished. I remember when I had my reggae band Le Coup, there were countless clubs that catered to live music and it was great for all local bands to survive,” he recalled. “We had great venues like Stephen Talk House, The Washington Square, The Cameo. Now there is M2, formerly Glam Slam, which I did a show at back in March and I am happy for that, but it’s not enough since it’s a huge club, not every local act can manage that room. We need another Washington Square, Woody’s On The Beach in addition to M2.”

Kēvens grew up on the music of Jamaican dancehall acts like Sugar Minott, Brigadier Jerry and Super Cat. Anthony and Richard Booker, Bob Marley’s brothers, were also in the band Le Coup. They performed all over South Florida in the 1990s.