Buju Banton, Capleton Collab Submitted in Two Grammy Categories

LOS ANGELES – Boston’s Hook Slaya Records has submitted the single, “This is How We Roll” into two categories for this year’s Grammy Awards. The single features Buju Banton, Capleton, and BL tha Hook Slaya. The track was submitted to the Best Global Music Performance category and featured on an album submitted to the Best Reggae Album category.

The music video for the single “This is How We Roll” is currently in rotation on BET Jamz and the song peaked at number 2 on the USA iTunes Reggae songs chart.

The track was released on April 13th, 2024, marketed by Contractor Music and produced by Bryan Lamontagne.

 

 

 

 

