Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service Show and Drama to Jamaica

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Given his reputation for theatrics, the Jamaican government should have known Kanye West’s Sunday Service show in Kingston would have some drama.

A full house was at Emancipation Park in the capital to see the rapper and his gospel group but he angered the administration by using Jamaica’s official seal on his merchandise.

This earned a strong rebuke from Olivia Grange, the country’s Entertainment and Culture minister, who told West’s management to remove the items from his website.

“It has come to my attention that items of clothing printed with national symbols and emblems are being offered for sale online. I noticed Kanye West and members of his choir wearing similarly emblazoned items during their special performance in Kingston last night [Friday], but I was not aware at the time that the costumes were being sold online. We neither received a request for nor did we give permission for our national symbols and emblems to be used for a commercial manner or otherwise. I have since requested that the items be withdrawn, and the vendor has agreed to do so,” Grange, who attended the show, said in a statement.

Despite that snafu, the Jamaica leg of West’s Sunday Service series was hailed as a resounding success. It attracted hundreds of Christian youth and secular fans who just wanted to see the Grammy winner.

Veteran music insider Tommy Cowan attended the event with his family who are leaders in Jamaica’s neo-Gospel movement. He was impressed by the turnout and West’s performance.

“It is no coincidence that Kanye would choose Jamaica as a destination for Sunday Service, when we do Fun In The Son it’s free. Free to worship, free to interact, and free to receive Christ in your life. If you were at the event you would have noticed there was more about Jesus than Kanye,” said Cowan.

The flamboyant West formed Sunday Service in January, and the group has performed to date in several major US cities including Chicago, his hometown. Jesus is King, the album that marks his conversion to Christianity, was released this month.