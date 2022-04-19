Peter Tosh Day Celebration Set for 4/20 in Miami

by Howard Campbell

[MIAMI] – Long before it became fashionable among American celebrities like Willie Nelson, Peter Tosh called for the legalization of marijuana. Or, ganja, as it’s known in his native Jamaica.

On April 20, celebrated worldwide as 4/20 and Peter Tosh Day, his family continues a quest the reggae star was passionate about.

Peter Tosh Day Celebration

“This year’s International Peter Tosh Day celebration will be hosted by the Peter Tosh Foundation as a fundraiser for its Legalize It Initiative. This year is our first in-person gathering to honor my father’s contribution to cannabis legalization and culture. It’s a celebration of the progress humanity has made, and the continued fight for legalization by the many activists around the globe,” said his daughter, Niambe Tosh.

Peter Tosh Day was first held in 2015. The 2022 edition takes place at The Anderson (709 NE 79th St) in Miami. There will be live Nyabinghi drumming in keeping with Tosh’s Rastafarian faith. Plus, music from Lance O and Walshy Fire and a chance to meet members of the Tosh family.

Known for hard-hitting marijuana anthems like Legalize It, Peter Tosh was murdered at his Kingston, Jamaica home in September, 1987. He was 42 years-old.

Niambe Tosh stressed the importance of keeping her father’s message of black empowerment and marijuana awareness alive.

“Peter Tosh is the godfather of the legalization movement. His iconic songs Legalize It and Bush Doctor embody the true meaning of cannabis legalization. His message and spirit of liberation relative to the ganja movement, is as strong as a foundation is to a building — vitally important,” she said. “Self-agency, spiritual elevation, mental and physical health, and the pursuit of justice are all tenets of his message and continue to serve as a platform for advocates today.”

Fundraiser

The Peter Tosh Foundation’s fundraiser will use proceeds to promote causes of the Legalize It Initiative. They include “changing the stigma around cannabis and support continued efforts towards legalization. Through workshops and partnerships, the Legalize It Initiative addresses cannabis wellness and spirituality. In addition, education on the racist history of cannabis prohibition. Plus, expungement clinics with our advocacy partner, Minorities for Medical Marijuana.”

Along with Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer, Tosh was a core of The Wailers, which formed in Trench Town during the early 1960s.

Their classic songs include Get Up, Stand Up, 400 Years and Concrete Jungle. Tosh was a fiery advocate for open use of marijuana, which he expressed on songs like Buckingham Palace.