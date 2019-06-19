Riddim Travelers Album Debuts Video for REWIND

NEW YORK – The growing influence of Jamaica on popular culture is undeniable—megastars like Beyonce, Rihanna, JayZ, Drake, Skrillex, Major Lazer and Justin Bieber have successfully released epic Reggae and/or Dancehall infused songs, which left the world wanting more.

“REWIND”, the 3rd single of the upcoming Riddim Travelers “Kingston 10” album (Monom Records), combines the legendary production chops of Dance (edm) genre hit-maker Alexx Antaeus with the vibrant style of Kingston singjay Dutchess, and the sensual vocals of Atlanta soulstress Cherae.

Dutchess’ seductive patois lyrics and fun melody sits perfectly on the track’s mashup beat, while Cherae adds the sultry, R&B-infused request of revelers around the world—“…hey DJ, play my song…” The result is the delivery of a club-ready dancehall record that is equally brazen and danceable.

The accompanying music video premiered internationally on the Irie Channel of ROKU TV on June 14th, and showcases the historic (though no longer functioning) Kingston Railroad Station as its backdrop.

A symbolic announcement of Dutchess and Cherae’s artistic arrival, the video delves into urban island-chic fashion trends like glitzy sequins, batty-riders (short shorts), faux dreadlocks, large box braids and bold hair colors.

A cameo of popular dancehall dancers Sara Jackhammer and Tara Tehrebel adds spice to the 3:19 minute video, which also re-introduces “rudegirl” dance moves reminiscent of popular 90s era dancehall diva, Patra.

Another cameo of popular Japanese dancehall DJ, Badgyal Marie of Kingston’s Notorious Sound (2019 Boom Clash Champion), also brings the island’s historic sound system culture to your screen, in tandem with a feature of 8 Miles Sound’s colorful speakers (notoriously featured in JayZ and Beyonce’s “On The Run II” tour, as well as music videos for Pitbull, Busta Rhymes, Sean Paul etc).

Antaeus is an accomplished New York City and Kingston based music producer, a successful Restaurateur (Opa at Devon House), a popular Kingston 10 event promoter (Reggae Mill) and a 26-year GRAMMY voting member who maintains an avid sense of what’s vital in pop culture.

In this exciting instance, he conveyed, “In most cases artists borrow the sound and omit stating the important influence of Jamaican culture in their work. However, the fuel behind REWIND’s Dance and Dancehall mash up sound, and visuals is the deliberate celebration of Jamaica”.

The Riddim Travelers compilation project also features a single by Grammy nominated artist Devin DiDakta, a dancehall single by Tommy Lee Sparta and will feature Reggae, Afrobeat, and Reggaeton mashups on its Fall 2019 release.