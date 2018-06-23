Jamaica Music Conference 2018 is En Route!

Kingston, Jamaica – Organisers of the 2018 Jamaica Music Conference have announced November 15 to 18, 2018 as this year’s conference dates!

Being staged at select venues in Kingston, Jamaica, focus and priority will be placed on opportunities to network with and learn from industry professionals and tastemakers, participate in panel discussions, and attend workshops over 4 days.

Additional details about the Jamaica Music Conference will be shared soon. In the meantime, save the date!