Musical Telethon to Benefit Jamaican Drummer Calvin Mitchell

[MIAMI] – 4-M International Productions in association with Irietimestv.com is staging a fundraising musical telethon on Sunday, March 28th, to benefit ailing drummer Calvin Mitchell. Mitchell is a former Edna Manley College, Jamaica School of Drama employee, and a Musgrave Bronze Medal awardee. In addition, he is the founding member of Poets in Unity and the Poetry Society of Jamaica.

Calvin has a major health challenge and is scheduled to undergo expensive surgery and aftercare soon.

Scheduled Entertainment

The telethon has attracted top name entertainers. This includes the Fab 5 Band, The Jamaica Folk Singers, Gem Myers, Roy Rayon, Chanti-I, Milton Blake, Owen Blakka Ellis, Steve Higgins, SEA B, Wise Wurdz and Anord Sichinsambwe.

A special feature of the telethon will be a series of presentations by Edna Manley College graduates. This includes Letna Allen, Andrene Bonner, Anita Stewart, Hillary Roosevelt and Burt Coburn. Also making a special guest appearance is internationally acclaimed dub poet d’bi.young anitafrica.

The telethon will also feature a special gospel segment compliment of Crosslinks Studio.

The evening will include a fashion show by New York based award winning fashion designer and former Poets in Unity member Hope Blake.

The head of 4-M International Productions, Malachi Smith, a founding member of Poets in Unity and founder of the annual Jamaican Poets Nomadic School Poetry Festival, is the conceptualizer of the benefit. Malachi will also be performing for his ailing friend.

How to Donate

Donations can be made via Zelle or Cash App: Joan Mitchell, Phone: 240-559-7725, $hmitchell66, sexything4759.hm@gmail.com. Direct deposits Calvin Mitchell, Victoria Mutual Building Society, A/C# 2086510.

It will air from 4-6 PM on Sunday, March 28, 2021, on irietimestv.com