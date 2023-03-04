SOCA Fit: Caribbean Dance Exercise for Seniors

By Cameron Prendergast

SOUTH FLORIDA – Soca is not only one of the most popular styles of dance in South Florida and the Caribbean; it’s also a great form of exercise for people of all ages. While Soca is widely known for fast rhythms and sweaty dancers, it is being embraced across the country as a new way to get moving for seniors and younger dancers alike.

A Brief History of Soca

Because dance and music are so closely intertwined, dance often develops from particular styles of music, and oftentimes faster music calls for faster, more vigorous dance styles.

Soca is an innovative style of fusion dance and music that originated in Trinidad. It has evolved throughout the twentieth century to incorporate elements of calypso, soul music, and dancehall reggae, with driving bass rhythms and propulsive beats that have continued to grow in popularity far beyond the Caribbean.

Although Soca is known for upbeat intensity, beginners to this style of dance can start by utilizing slower tempo songs and basic movements. As with many other styles of dance like Salsa or Ballroom, Soca can seem intimidating at first, but with the right teacher or class, it can become a fun and engaging way to exercise!

The Health Benefits of Dancing

Dance has been around for millennia, in many forms and styles, and while dance is widely considered a form of physical self-expression and moving art, it is also a very potent form of exercise for dancers.

Similar to other forms of exercise like gymnastics or yoga, dancing requires coordination, balance, strength, and stamina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week for people over the age of sixty-five. Soca dance, with its vigorous full body movements, is a fun way to meet your weekly exercise goals.

Why Soca dance is perfect for seniors

Different styles of dance require varying degrees of coordination, often in different parts of your body, many of which tend to degrade with age. For example, expressive forms of dance like ballet or modern dance require a great deal of flexibility and strength, while salsa requires precise steps and choreographed partner movements.

Soca and other forms of dance originating in the Caribbean focus heavily on high-intensity full-body movements that build strength in the core, legs, and hips which all happen to be areas that become problematic for many seniors. Soca encourages dynamic balance and movement while moving in different directions. It can also help to get the heart rate up to safely challenge the cardiovascular system.

While dancers at Carnival may be moving much faster than a senior beginner, don’t worry. A variety of beginner-friendly classes have sprung up in recent years to help older people stay active during the pandemic. Senior-friendly Soca dance classes like Island Dance provide a great opportunity to learn basic moves that can challenge your balance, strength and stamina in all the right ways to get back in shape.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cameron Prendergast is a personal trainer, yoga instructor, and health coach. He specializes in injury prevention, functional movement, and strength training based on bodyweight movement to lessen the impact of the aging process. Cam is the managing editor at Physio Ed., a preventive health resource for older adults.