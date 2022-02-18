Kes Bring Soca To The Grammys’ Global Spin Series

[LOS ANGELES] – KES are the first soca act, and the first artists from Trinidad & Tobago, to be featured in Global Spin, the Recording Academy’s new digital performance series highlighting artists from around the world.

Global Spin

Airing biweekly on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel , Facebook page , Instagram page , and Twitter profile , Global Spin is the new home for global music on GRAMMY.com, the official website of The GRAMMYs and the Recording Academy. Each episode features a performance from a notable artist or group, celebrating both the creators and their home countries.

For their Global Spin appearance, KES performed their latest track, “Jolene.” A blend of soca, afrobeats, calypso and island pop produced by British-Trinidadian producer Dwala, “Jolene” gives listeners a first taste of KES’ next full-length album, coming this Summer through California-based Ineffable Records.

“We’re always excited to carry our music to new spaces and places,” …. “As the first soca artists to be featured on Grammy.com, and the Global Spin series in particular, we’re thrilled to be able to introduce not only our music, but soca and the rich musical tradition of Trinidad & Tobago, to the Recording Academy, and the world at large.” –KES frontman Kees Dieffenthaller, also known as KES.

KES’ Global Spin appearance is particularly notable as it captures one of the band’s final performances. With long-time keyboardist and musical director Ricardo Rameshwar, known as Ricky Bobby, who passed away tragically and suddenly on Feb. 1st.

All About KES

One of Trinidad & Tobago’s most popular and celebrated acts, KES (aka Kes The Band) have consistently blazed new trails for soca, the genre created in the 1970s by the late Trinidadian music legend Lord Shorty (aka Ras Shorty I). The band — which, along with KES, consists of his brothers Jon (guitar) and Hans (drums) Dieffenthaller. As well as Riad Boochoon (bass) — has brought soca to stages around the world. While collaborating with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Wizkid and Major Lazer, among others.

“The most innovative band coming out of Trinidad and Tobago. Kes is pushing the sonic limits of soca and calypso”….“Their blend of soca, R&B, rock and soul are a musical callaloo of goodness.” – Shawn Thwaites, Genre Manager, Global Music at the Recording Academy