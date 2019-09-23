Morgan Heritage Gets ‘LIVE’ with Sound Chat Radio for New Album ‘LOYALTY’

New York — Upon wrapping up the first leg of their multi-continent spanning international “Loyalty Tour” in New York City (Sony Hall), the Grammy-Award winning Morgan Heritage will descend upon Sound Chat Radio Live on Thursday, September 26 at Sandz in Queens, NY to present their new album “Loyalty.”

Launched this year, Sound Chat Radio Live is an interactive event with a talk show format, providing artists and musicians with unique opportunities to showcase and share insight on their exciting new releases, as well as candidly discuss their life and music, before a live audience.

Fans and media alike can ask questions and enjoy unplugged performances from the featured artists at the free event. The inaugural Sound Chat Radio Live, which was staged earlier this month, featured Bugle and his new album “Annointed.”

Sound Chat Radio Live is an expansion of the popular, syndicated Sound Chat Radio show. Now more than 8 years old, Sound Chat Radio serves as a pivotal platform for Reggae and Dancehall music and culture.

As Morgan Heritage is one of Sound Chat Radio’s listener favorites, it’s in divine order that the “Royal Family of Reggae” headline “Live” to present their 12th sensational studio album “Loyalty” from their CTBC (Cool to Be Conscious) imprint in partnership with Membran.

With such a befitting title, “Loyalty” sees Morgan Heritage remaining true to their authentic Reggae style of music (aka Rockaz), while offering listeners creative and contemporary sounds through out it’s robust 16 tracks.

On “Loyalty,” Morgan Heritage boldy demonstrates why they have been at the forefront of Reggae music for 25 years!

As the rich and unique voices of Morgan Heritage brothers Gramps, Peetah and Mojo vividly unfold over infectious Reggae riddims, elements of Rock, Hip Hop, Afrobeats and R&B are stylishly infused.

Never missing a beat, while paying homage to their African and Jamaican roots, the awesome new album has themes “Loyal” to the mission and hearts of Morgan Heritage, including love, social commentary, relationships and motivation.

Joined by a top notch fleet of collaborators like Patoranking, Popcaan, Stonebwoy and many more, along with Grammy-Award winning producers Jerry Wonda, Shane Brown, Jason J-Vibe Farmer and Aston Barrett, Jr., New York Tri-State fans are gonna rave over “Loyalty” during their up close and musical experience at Sound Chat Radio Live.

“Loyalty” is AVAILABLE now on ALL digital outlets.