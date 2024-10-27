Entertainment

Jagged Edge and Carl Thomas Live at Miramar Cultural Center

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Jagged Edge and Carl Thomas Live at Miramar Cultural Center
Jagged Edge and Carl Thomas Live at Miramar Cultural Center
Jagged Edge

 

MIRAMAR – R&B legends Jagged Edge and Carl Thomas are coming together for an unforgettable night at the Miramar Cultural Center on Friday, November 15 at 8 pm.   This lineup is part of Miramar Cultural Center’s celebration of 16 years.

The multi-platinum group Jagged Edge will be hitting the stage with their singles “Where The Party At” and “Let’s Get Married” along with the R&B Soul artist Carl Thomas performing hits including “Summer Rain”.

Carl Thomas
Carl Thomas

 

The event is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center.  Tickets are $80, $65 and $55. For tickets and more information visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city and is celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a vibrant, urban destination located in the heart of the Miramar Town Center, situated adjacent to City Hall.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Music Legends Raise Funds for Jazz Great Melton Mustafa

March 17, 2012
Stephen "Cat" Coore of Third World Undergoes Esophageal Surgery

Stephen “Cat” Coore of Third World Undergoes Esophageal Surgery

December 1, 2022

Join FAVACA for Caribbean Carnival Kickoff and Cocktails for a Cause in Miami Beach

February 19, 2009

It’s Game Time For Team Jamaica Bickle

September 25, 2015
Back to top button