MIAMI – The Urban Film Festival (UFF) is excited to confirm its comeback for the 9th consecutive year, scheduled for Labor Day weekend in Miami from August 30 to September 1, 2024. It takes place in the iconic Overtown neighborhood . This highly anticipated festival remains the largest free film festival in the United States. It is dedicated to educating, exposing, and providing distribution opportunities for the next generation of urban filmmakers.

Excitement is building around the debut of The Reject, a film based on a real-life story that chronicles the remarkable rise of Kionne McGhee, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner who overcame societal neglect in his youth. Through his mother’s unwavering faith, relentless hard work, and steadfast determination, McGhee overcomes adversity and achieves remarkable success—the film by Romeoland Studios and produced by Romeo Miller & Marco Molinet.

The Urban Film Festival is a three-day event that helps young filmmakers improve their skills and share their films with others. UFF is recognized as one of the largest international gatherings of experts in the urban film industry. At UFF, we celebrate culturally driven content. Plus, proudly provide a platform for up-and-coming urban filmmakers to share the stories of their communities.

The Urban Film Festival was created to showcase voices and stories that are often ignored by mainstream media. It provides a platform for these important narratives. Marco Molinet and Bla G, the founders, aimed to establish a platform for honoring and valuing culturally inspired content and stories.

“The Urban Film Festival is more than just a celebration of film; it is a vital platform for underrepresented voices in the film industry,” said Marco Molinet, cofounder of Florida Film House. “By equipping emerging filmmakers with the necessary tools and skills, we are fostering a new generation of storytellers committed to telling their communities’ authentic narratives. The festival’s commitment to education, exposure, and distribution creates unparalleled opportunities for these filmmakers to break into the industry and make their mark.”

The Urban Film Festival has become a cornerstone for urban filmmakers, providing them with the resources and exposure they need to thrive in the industry and challenge the status quo.

Urban Film Festival Workshops

Free screenings, workshops, and industry discussions are integral to the festival’s mission of education and empowerment. Free screenings make the festival accessible to a broader audience. As a result, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent people from experiencing quality films. Workshops provide:

Practical skills and knowledge.

Covering everything from scriptwriting to cinematography.

Helping emerging and established filmmakers hone their craft.

Industry discussions offer invaluable insights into the film industry’s current trends and challenges, fostering networking opportunities and encouraging collaboration. Together, these components create a holistic educational experience that equips filmmakers with the tools they need to succeed.

The Urban Film Festival offers numerous distribution opportunities for filmmakers. The organizers partner with distribution companies and platforms eager to acquire fresh, diverse content. The festival connects filmmakers with distributors, producers, and industry experts. This helps filmmakers understand the distribution process better. It also makes it easier for them to succeed in getting their films distributed.

A notable success story is Kamal Ani-Bello, a 1st Take Youth Film Program student. He was awarded by Romeo Miller at the Urban Film Festival in 2019. Bello is now starring in a Florida Film House movie called “The Reject,” premiering at the 2024 Urban Film Festival. Kamal is one of three filmmakers who have won a year of mentorship to develop a feature film with potential funding. These full-circle opportunities are designed to nurture the next generation of filmmakers.

Festival Highlights:

Friday, August 30, 2024

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm : Youth Empowerment session with the 1st Take Youth Film Program at The Overtown Performing Arts Center, hosted by Romeo Miller, Allen Maldonado, Kamal Ani-Bello, Sheila Marie, Reyna Love, with music by DJ Epps.

: Youth Empowerment session with the 1st Take Youth Film Program at The Overtown Performing Arts Center, hosted by Romeo Miller, Allen Maldonado, Kamal Ani-Bello, Sheila Marie, Reyna Love, with music by DJ Epps. 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Welcome to Miami Celebration at Red Rooster, hosted by Miami-Dade County Film Commissioner Marco Giron and sponsored by Film Miami, featuring DJ Epps.

Saturday, August 31, 2024

12:00 pm—5:00 pm : Free Film Master Classes at Red Rooster—upstairs, covering writing, producing, cinematography, acting, and directing, followed by a meet-and-greet at the bar downstairs.

: Free Film Master Classes at Red Rooster—upstairs, covering writing, producing, cinematography, acting, and directing, followed by a meet-and-greet at the bar downstairs. 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm : Panels at Lyric Theater – Main Theater, including the “Getting to the Bag” distribution panel with international sales reps and distribution companies and The Filmmakers Panel with award-winning filmmakers.

: Panels at Lyric Theater – Main Theater, including the “Getting to the Bag” distribution panel with international sales reps and distribution companies and The Filmmakers Panel with award-winning filmmakers. 8:00 pm—10:00 pm : Red Carpet and World Premiere of “The Reject,” directed by Bla G and Yonel Aris, at Lyric Theater—Main Theater, featuring special guests Romeo Miller, Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Kamal Ani-Bello, Reyna Love, and Sheila Marie.

: Red Carpet and World Premiere of “The Reject,” directed by Bla G and Yonel Aris, at Lyric Theater—Main Theater, featuring special guests Romeo Miller, Commissioner Kionne McGhee, Kamal Ani-Bello, Reyna Love, and Sheila Marie. 10:00 pm – Late: Official After Party for “The Reject” at The Urban Miami.

Sunday, September 1, 2024

12:00 pm – 7:00 pm : Best of Urban Film Festival screenings at the Lyric Theater, Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC), and Dorsey Library.

: Best of Urban Film Festival screenings at the Lyric Theater, Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC), and Dorsey Library. 7:00 pm—8:00 pm : The Urban Film Festival Awards Ceremony will be hosted by Athule Mbekeni, Allen Maldonado, and Dj Epps at Lyric Theater.

: The Urban Film Festival Awards Ceremony will be hosted by Athule Mbekeni, Allen Maldonado, and Dj Epps at Lyric Theater. 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Official Awards After Party at Red Rooster with DJ Epps.

Urban Film Festival Venues

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater : 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33133

: 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33133 The Dorsey Memorial Library : 100 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 – Screenings

: 100 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 – Screenings Overtown Performing Arts Center (OPAC) : 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 – Screenings

: 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 – Screenings Red Rooster : 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

: 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136 The D. A. Dorsey House : 250 NW 9th St. Overtown Miami, FL 33136 – Media Center

: 250 NW 9th St. Overtown Miami, FL 33136 – Media Center The Urban: 1000 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Virtual Participation: Attendees can also join virtually via UDS.tv to screen films.

Notable Participants: Festival ambassadors include Romeo Miller, Allen Maldonado, Tom Malloy, and Ulysses Terrero.

The 2024 Urban Film Festival is made possible by the generous support of community partners and sponsors.

Community Partners:

Touching Miami with Love, Overtown Youth Center, Gang Alternative, Overtown Optimist Club, Meyga Learning Center, ASFI

Sponsors:

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon SEOPW CRA, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne Mcghee, Simkins Family Foundation, The City of Miami Commissioner Christine King, Miami-Dade Office of Film & Entertainment, The City of Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo, OMNI CRA, The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Greater Miami Convention & Visitor Bureau, Bolay, Papa Johns, Hip Hop Eatery, Red Rooster.

For more information and registration, visit www.urbanfilmfestivals.com.